Parks department collecting live Christmas trees for fish habitats

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help a local parks department find new use for your live Christmas tree.
The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department is collecting trees between December 26 and January 7. The trees will be dropped into area waterways so fish and other animals can enjoy them.
Natural Resources Programmer Sean Sluyter says, "Christmas trees are great because they are a natural tree. A lot of them are natural to our area. They create a natural habitat for fish to live in and take over."
Happy fish means happy fishermen. Members of the Vigo County Fishing team say this is a great way to help the environment!
Terre Haute North Vigo High School Junior Cole Berry says, "One, it goes to a good place. And two, it helps fish and it helps us catch fish. It gives fish better lives and keeps them protected and so we can catch them in the future."
You can donate your tree within designated areas at Fowler Park, Hawthorn Park, and Dewey Point. Parks are open from dawn until dusk.
For more information call 812-462-3391.