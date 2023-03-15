Parke-Vermillion Humane Society helps local celebrity dog - now they need your help

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke-Vermillion Humane Society is looking for your help.
Recently the shelter rescued a local animal celebrity. He's known as "the dog that lives in the drainpipe" or "Big Boy."
The dog has been living on the streets of Clinton for about a decade.
As the dog got older, more people were concerned about his health. That's when the shelter stepped in. The shelter quickly found out that Big Boy had several medical issues.
He's blind, missing teeth and has heartworms.
The shelter hopes you'll look past his injuries and help get him the necessary care.
The shelter says his vet bills are starting to add up.
If you'd like to donate to Big Boy's cause the shelter has set up a GoFundMe page.
The humane society is also looking for volunteers for other animals. Learn how you can help here.