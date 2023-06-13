Parke-Vermillion County CASA to host annual back-to-school event

Parke-Vermillion County CASA will hold this event on Saturday, July 15, at Beechwood Park in Rockville.
The event runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Children must be present and be residents of either Parke or Vermillion County. The event helps send children of Parke and Vermillion counties back to
school with new backpacks and school supplies. Stylists will also be present to give the children haircuts for school.
Parke-Vermillion County CASA will provide a free lunch to all families who attend. There will also be a DJ, free face painting, and free snow cones.
Various businesses and organizations will also be on-site to give out information, provide games, and pass out freebies.
Parke-Vermillion County CASA is still seeking donations of school supplies. Donations can be dropped off at the office of the Parke-Vermillion County CASA, 119 S. Main St., Clinton, IN, or at 7th Street Tattoo Company located at 1617 S. 7th Street in Terre Haute.