Parke-Vermillion CASA prepares children for the new school year with free supplies

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - CASA is on a roll today! The organization was also in Parke County.
Parke-Vermillion CASA held its 4th Annual Back to School event at Beechwood Park in Rockville. The goal of this event is to send Parke-Vermillion kids back to school with backpacks and other supplies!
Organizers say they gave out over 200 backpacks last year. Kids could also get a fresh haircut, eat some free food, and get their face painted.
"Every child deserves a good start at school and not every family can afford all the school supplies. So we hope to help just a little bit - even if we just put a small dent in that school supply list," said Dawn Creech with Parke-Vermillion CASA.
Over 260 backpacks full of supplies were given out, 99 haircuts were done, and over 400 hotdogs were served.