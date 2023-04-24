Parke Heritage High School's new CDL program gets more equipment, students share their experience

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - High school students in Parke county have been getting behind-the-wheel on the road to getting their CDL licenses.
Over the past spring semester, Parke Heritage High School accepted several donations from different agencies to support its new CDL program.
On Monday, the school received a new semi-trailer from FedEx.
As of April, seven students are enrolled in the CDL program. Colten Stone is one of those seven students. When he found out his school would be offering a CDL class, he knew it would be a head start on his dream.
"I'm personally doing it for a career, go down and drive bucket trucks, bigger trucks down Alabama," said Stone.
The program began this past semester. Since it started, the school has received several donations, including a semi-trailer and two trucks.
Plus, the class received money from a 3E grant application with the state. That grant gave the school enough money to pay for an instructor and buy a $90,000 simulator.
Students in the program will get behind the wheel on the simulator before they drive the real thing. Stone says the simulator has been a great help for his fellow classmates.
"Especially for kids who haven't learned to drive a manual, it's a really great opportunity for them," said Stone.
Lindsey Trent of NexGen Trucking has been instrumental in the process. She says there is a huge shortage in national truck drivers and that she's glad to see the school is working to help solve this problem.
"There are 80,000 drivers short today for truck drivers, and by 2030, we're going to be 185,000 short, so it's getting harder and harder to find more professional drivers," said Trent.
Stone already has a job lined up in the trucking industry once he graduates high school. He says being a truck driver is crucial for the country's economy.
"It's important because that's how you get your food, transport animals that way, transport vehicles. Just about everything," said Stone.