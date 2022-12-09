 Skip to main content
Parke County to use community crossings grant to resurface county roads

Rockville Construction

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County is getting around $350,000 through a community crossings grant.

It's getting $285,000 from the state of Indiana, and $95,000 will be matched by the county.

This money is going to be used to fix about two miles of road.

Three roads will see resurfacing work.

Those roads are 200 North, 275 North and 1200 North.

Parke County commissioner Jim Meece says many semis travel these roads, and it's important to keep them in good shape.

"These roads, in the beginning weren't created for that kind of weight, so that's a lot of stress on them. They get a lot of beating up. So, the county does as well as they can, and I think, a pretty good job, at maintaining those, but, they're going to develop holes," Meece said.

The roads will be up to 19 feet wide and an extra two inches thick.

