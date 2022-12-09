Parke County students get first-hand experience learning about county government

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some students got the chance to learn more about and even act as government officials in Parke County.
Students gathered at the county courthouse in Rockville for the 42nd Annual Youth in Government Day.
Twenty-four high school seniors got to job-shadow some government officials.
They could ask questions in an official panel to learn more about each government position.
Students visited the sheriff's department, recorder's office, auditor's office and others.
Organizers say this is an excellent opportunity to see how the government works and maybe spark some interest.
"The goal of the program is not only for students to learn more about county government but also really keeping them involved after graduation. Not only in voting, but really uh showing things that they're interested in," Chris Jacobs, from the 4-H, said.
The students were also given scenarios and issues to work out as government officials.