Parke County residents travel back to the Civil War Days

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County village brought back a historical event, after nearly 10 years!
Billie Creek Village in Rockville, Indiana hosted its Civil War Days. Visitors could travel back in time to experience what life was like during the Civil War era, and learn more about US history.
Reenactors demonstrated the Civil War battles and military tactics. Organizers talk about how nice it is to bring an event like this back.
"The community does love Billie Creek and it has been an outpouring of love shown this weekend and every weekend since we have started this project," said Michelle Mundo, site manager.
Billie Creek managers are excited to announce this event will be back next year as well!