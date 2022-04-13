 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Petersburg.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site .

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg


.Rainfall amounts greater than 1 inch in some locations will lead to
lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White,
and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 18.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Parke County residents are getting ready to cast their votes

Voting

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Election season is now upon us, and people throughout the Wabash Valley are getting ready to cast their votes.

In Parke County, the Chamber of Commerce hosted a "Meet the Candidates" night. This was all to encourage the community to learn about the local candidates running for office.

"We think it's just an excellent opportunity for people to put a face to a name that they've seen signs around, they've heard their ads, and I think it's just important for them to be able to hear from them personally," Heather Thompson, the Executive Director of the Parke County Chamber of Commerce, said.

Candidates for State Senator, Clerk of the Circuit Court, Parke County Sheriff, County Council, and several other positions, all came to speak about their beliefs and how they want to make the community a better place.

This has Parke County voters, like Sherri Paxton, grateful for the event.

"It made them seem more real and more authentic with the words they were speaking," Paxton said.

Topics ranged from education to community safety, and voters like Paxton got a lot out of the responses.

"I think it's everyone's privilege, as well as their right to get out and vote because if you can't vote, you can't complain, in my opinion," Paxton said. "I have voted in every election that I have possible could and it's just important for everyone to try and do that and to make their voices heard."

Early voting is already underway and polls will close on May 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. Local leaders are still encouraging you to get out, vote early, and make your vote count!

