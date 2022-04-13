Parke County residents are getting ready to cast their votes

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Election season is now upon us, and people throughout the Wabash Valley are getting ready to cast their votes.
In Parke County, the Chamber of Commerce hosted a "Meet the Candidates" night. This was all to encourage the community to learn about the local candidates running for office.
"We think it's just an excellent opportunity for people to put a face to a name that they've seen signs around, they've heard their ads, and I think it's just important for them to be able to hear from them personally," Heather Thompson, the Executive Director of the Parke County Chamber of Commerce, said.
Candidates for State Senator, Clerk of the Circuit Court, Parke County Sheriff, County Council, and several other positions, all came to speak about their beliefs and how they want to make the community a better place.
This has Parke County voters, like Sherri Paxton, grateful for the event.
"It made them seem more real and more authentic with the words they were speaking," Paxton said.
Topics ranged from education to community safety, and voters like Paxton got a lot out of the responses.
"I think it's everyone's privilege, as well as their right to get out and vote because if you can't vote, you can't complain, in my opinion," Paxton said. "I have voted in every election that I have possible could and it's just important for everyone to try and do that and to make their voices heard."
Early voting is already underway and polls will close on May 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. Local leaders are still encouraging you to get out, vote early, and make your vote count!