Parke County REMC celebrates the groundbreaking for its new home

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County company is celebrating its future home.
The Parke County REMC and Parke Professional Services held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning.
The electric company has been at its current location since the 1940s.
We spoke with REMC's CEO, Chadd Jenkins, about what this new location will do for the company.
"It's awesome because we're gonna be able to take four locations that we currently have to one new location that will hopefully be completed by the end of 2023."
The company's future home is at 5001 East Highway 36 near Rockville.