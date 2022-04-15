Parke County man faces charges after an armed robbery

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Parke County man is in jail after an armed robbery.
Police arrested Anthony McCleery on Thursday.
Officials say this is after a theft investigation in Rockville.
According to the Parke County Sheriff's Office, McCleery was helping clean a victim's apartment when he allegedly stole a set of keys and pulled out a gun.
McCleery also allegedly battered the victim and left the scene.
The Sheriff's Office later found McCleery and arrested him.
He faces charges of armed robbery and forgery.
He's currently being held without bond in the Park County Jail.