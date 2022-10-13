"Parke County is such a beautiful place" Covered Bridge Festival is just one day away, businesses prepare

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival starts Friday and businesses are expecting this year to be bigger than ever.
From sassafras candy to persimmon desserts, businesses from near and far are making their final push to this year's Covered Bridge Festival.
It's like being down home, especially for Jim Meece, who is running the Covered Bridge's original sassafras candy stand, just as he and his family have the past 65 years.
Those 65 years, he says, have been well-spent.
"Parke County is such a beautiful place with such beautiful people, it really is. We are so pleased that people share what we have, to see what we have, and it really gives us an opportunity to show what we have," Meece said.
His friend, John Dressler and his wife are working just a couple of booths down in the merchants' tent.
They're selling persimmon desserts and say this year could be the most profitable, both financially and socially.
"I enjoy it down here she enjoys it down here, we like to see the people. Glad to see the more the merrier, we love it!" said Dressler.
Meece says businesses in Parke County rely on this time of year to stay in business the rest of the year.
"We talk about black Friday, for the businesses online to finally get into the black, instead of all their expenses. This really is black Friday for our local businesses," Meece said.
Instead of fighting for the business of the 1.5 million people that are expected to come to Covered Bridge, Dressler says the businesses near and far, are in it together.
"We hope everything is perfect for everyone. We wish everybody the best in the world," he said.
The festival starts at 8:00 am Friday.