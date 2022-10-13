"Parke County is such a beautiful place" Covered Bridge Festival is just one day away, businesses prepare

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Windy Conditions this afternoon...

Wind gusts near 40 mph will be possible this afternoon across
Central Indiana. This could result in property being blown about
and possibly damaged.

Secure any outdoor items that could be easily be blown about.
Exercise caution when driving this afternoon particularly if you
are driving a high profile vehicle as wind gusts may make driving
more difficult.

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR
CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 021 Carroll, Fire Weather
Zone 028 Warren, Fire Weather Zone 029 Tippecanoe, Fire
Weather Zone 030 Clinton, Fire Weather Zone 031 Howard, Fire
Weather Zone 035 Fountain, Fire Weather Zone 036 Montgomery,
Fire Weather Zone 037 Boone, Fire Weather Zone 038 Tipton,
Fire Weather Zone 039 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 040 Madison,
Fire Weather Zone 041 Delaware, Fire Weather Zone 042
Randolph, Fire Weather Zone 043 Vermillion, Fire Weather Zone
044 Parke, Fire Weather Zone 045 Putnam, Fire Weather Zone 046
Hendricks, Fire Weather Zone 047 Marion, Fire Weather Zone 048
Hancock, Fire Weather Zone 049 Henry, Fire Weather Zone 051
Vigo, Fire Weather Zone 052 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 053 Owen,
Fire Weather Zone 054 Morgan, Fire Weather Zone 055 Johnson,
Fire Weather Zone 056 Shelby, Fire Weather Zone 057 Rush, Fire
Weather Zone 060 Sullivan, Fire Weather Zone 061 Greene, Fire
Weather Zone 062 Monroe, Fire Weather Zone 063 Brown, Fire
Weather Zone 064 Bartholomew, Fire Weather Zone 065 Decatur,
Fire Weather Zone 067 Knox, Fire Weather Zone 068 Daviess,
Fire Weather Zone 069 Martin, Fire Weather Zone 070 Lawrence,
Fire Weather Zone 071 Jackson and Fire Weather Zone 072
Jennings.

* TIMING... Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 50s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

"Parke County is such a beautiful place" Covered Bridge Festival is just one day away, businesses prepare

  • Updated
  • 0
Covered Bridge

Covered Bridge 1 Day Away 6 pm

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival starts Friday and businesses are expecting this year to be bigger than ever.

From sassafras candy to persimmon desserts, businesses from near and far are making their final push to this year's Covered Bridge Festival.

It's like being down home, especially for Jim Meece, who is running the Covered Bridge's original sassafras candy stand, just as he and his family have the past 65 years.

Those 65 years, he says, have been well-spent.

"Parke County is such a beautiful place with such beautiful people, it really is. We are so pleased that people share what we have, to see what we have, and it really gives us an opportunity to show what we have," Meece said.

His friend, John Dressler and his wife are working just a couple of booths down in the merchants' tent.

They're selling persimmon desserts and say this year could be the most profitable, both financially and socially.

"I enjoy it down here she enjoys it down here, we like to see the people. Glad to see the more the merrier, we love it!" said Dressler.

Meece says businesses in Parke County rely on this time of year to stay in business the rest of the year.

"We talk about black Friday, for the businesses online to finally get into the black, instead of all their expenses. This really is black Friday for our local businesses," Meece said.

1 Day Until Covered Bridge 5 pm

Instead of fighting for the business of the 1.5 million people that are expected to come to Covered Bridge, Dressler says the businesses near and far, are in it together.

"We hope everything is perfect for everyone. We wish everybody the best in the world," he said.

The festival starts at 8:00 am Friday.

