Parke County holds its annual Maple Fair

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Montezuma, Covington, and Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With more
precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Sunday the stage was 17.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Sunday was 17.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6
feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early next Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Montezuma, Covington, and Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With more
precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 06...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 06.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Sunday /10:30 AM EST Sunday/ the stage was
16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Sunday /10:30 AM EST Sunday/ was 16.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage next Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Parke County holds its annual Maple Fair

  • Updated
  • 0

Parke County held its annual Maple Fair

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People celebrated the quickly approaching spring season with a seasonal staple, maple syrup!

Parke County Incorporated and local maple syrup producers gathered for the Parke County Maple Fair this weekend. Local vendors were able to showcase their work.

Officials say it's a great way to support small local businesses. They can also come out to enjoy simpler and sweeter times.

"It's really nice to know that we are that place that people can go. They can do what they need to do. Live in the cities or close to the cities, but if they want to come relax and have that really nice lifestyle, this is the place to come," said Jim Meece, President of Parke County Commissioners Board.

They hope that the passion for maple syrup production continues for years to come.

The fair is happening at the Parke County Fairgrounds. It ends at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Recommended for you