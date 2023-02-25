Parke County holds its annual Maple Fair

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People celebrated the quickly approaching spring season with a seasonal staple, maple syrup!
Parke County Incorporated and local maple syrup producers gathered for the Parke County Maple Fair this weekend. Local vendors were able to showcase their work.
Officials say it's a great way to support small local businesses. They can also come out to enjoy simpler and sweeter times.
"It's really nice to know that we are that place that people can go. They can do what they need to do. Live in the cities or close to the cities, but if they want to come relax and have that really nice lifestyle, this is the place to come," said Jim Meece, President of Parke County Commissioners Board.
They hope that the passion for maple syrup production continues for years to come.
The fair is happening at the Parke County Fairgrounds. It ends at 3 p.m. Sunday.