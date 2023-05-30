Parke County Historical Society building after reorganization. Here's when you can help out next

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County historical society is continuing to grow after its reorganization.
We told you last month it planned on getting more people in the community involved.
Over 30 people participated in the reorganization.
It's going well enough, that historical society staff says they plan to continue expanding.
"Parke County is full of, just wonderful people wanting to do wonderful things once they see the need, and I think once they see the need and the value of this society and this museum, they're going to step right up and we're going to be in good hands for years to come," historical society president Jim Meece said.
The next meeting is Thursday at 5:30 pm at the museum in Rockville.
A meeting at Beachwood Park's pavilion will follow.