 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday
May 30th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Parke County Historical Society building after reorganization. Here's when you can help out next

  • Updated
  • 0
Sign

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County historical society is continuing to grow after its reorganization.

We told you last month it planned on getting more people in the community involved.

Over 30 people participated in the reorganization.

It's going well enough, that historical society staff says they plan to continue expanding.

"Parke County is full of, just wonderful people wanting to do wonderful things once they see the need, and I think once they see the need and the value of this society and this museum, they're going to step right up and we're going to be in good hands for years to come," historical society president Jim Meece said.

The next meeting is Thursday at 5:30 pm at the museum in Rockville.

A meeting at Beachwood Park's pavilion will follow.

Recommended for you