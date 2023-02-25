 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma,
Covington, Lafayette, and Terre Haute.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Saturday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Parke County held its annual Maple Fair

Parke County held its annual Maple Fair

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People celebrated the quickly approaching spring season with a seasonal staple, maple syrup!

Parke County Incorporated and local maple syrup producers gathered for the Parke County Maple Fair earlier today. Local vendors were able to showcase their work.

Officials say it's a great way to support small local businesses. They can also come out to enjoy simpler and sweeter times.

"It's really nice to know that we are that place that people can go. They can do what they need to do. Live in the cities or close to the cities, but if they want to come relax and have that really nice lifestyle, this is the place to come," said Jim Meece, President of Parke County Commissioners Board.

They hope that the passion for maple syrup production continues for years to come.