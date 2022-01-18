Parke County Health Department reports state is out of rapid COVID-19 tests

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local health department says the state of Indiana is completely out of COVID-19 rapid tests.
On Tuesday, the Parke County Health Department posted that its site on Parkway Drive in Rockville was out of rapid tests. When they reached out to the state for more - they told Parke County they were out.
The post says state officials are working on ordering more, but they aren't sure when they will become available.
Parke County says they still have PCR tests, but the turnaround time is five to six days due to the number of tests sent to the lab.