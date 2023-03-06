Parke County has completed patchwork on Marshall Road. Here's where you'll see the upgrades

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Parke County commissioner says a county road is getting some upgrades.
The changes will make things safer for drivers.
Parke County officials say they're working to improve Marshall Road.
They say that it's being used more by cars and by horses.
Marshall Road is being patched from the intersection of Adams Drive, all the way to State Road 47.
Parke County commissioners president Jim Meece says this was possible with two new machines.
Meece says Marshall Road has several new businesses, like a lumber yard and cheese factory.
He thinks these developments have led to quicker deterioration.
"Those roads get a lot of horse traffic, a lot of semi traffic. They were never designed for either, so they get beaten up. So, the county highway does a good job, I think of patching roads. The highway department is out every day, and we spend every dollar that we have to do everything we can with what we've got," Meece said.
Inflation has made road work a bit more challenging.
Parke county commissioners president Jim Meece says the county is working to fix every road it possibly can.
He says Marshall Road was patched in the last few days.
That patchwork was done from Rockville to Marshall, Indiana.
Meece says these repairs and repaving projects are getting more expensive.
Meece says the cost has nearly doubled.
He says the money they get from community crossings grants every year used to be able to fix 10 miles but now fixes just over five.
Meece says this has created challenges when it comes to fixing roads like Marshall Road.
He says while it's not possible to fix everything all at once, he targets the roads that are the most in need.
"We look at the roads, and we try and find the five worst miles, and we've got about 450 miles of paved roads in Parke County, so to pick the five worst every year is a tough duty, and of course, whichever five you pick was the wrong five to somebody else, but you do the best you can with what you've got," Meece said.
Meece says he hopes the county can get the money it needs to help repave Marshall Road in the coming years.