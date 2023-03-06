Parke County has completed patchwork on Marshall Road. Here's where you'll see the upgrades

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. .Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash, White, and East Fork White rivers and several tributaries across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd. Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with the crest near Covington. Much of the White River is in flood from Spencer to Hazleton, with the crest near Elliston. Flooding along the East Fork White River is expected from Seymour to Williams, with the crest near Seymour. Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the middle to end of the week along portions of the Wabash, White and East Fork White, and into next week on lower portions of these rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April 2013 flood. This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee Association. Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was 22.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ was 22.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&