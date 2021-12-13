Parke County Deputy Chris McCann's condition looks to be improving following serious health scare

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County deputy appears to be on the road to recovering after he went into cardiac arrest.
We first told you about Deputy Chris McCann last July when his heart stopped beating. McCann recovered and returned to the sheriff's office in October.
Late last month, we learned McCann went into cardiac arrest again.
His wife posted an update on social media that said McCann is off of oxygen, and hospital staff are talking about discharging him.
See his wife's update below:
Earlier this month - the community came together to hold a prayer vigil for Deputy McCann. During the vigil we talked to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole.
"If you're listening, Chris, everybody out here just hopes you make a full recovery soon. Come back home to your family, the community and us at the Parke Co Sheriff's Office," Cole said.