Parke County deputy and his K9 place in national competition

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Sheriff's Department celebrates one of its own.
Deputy Josh Milbourn traveled to Independence, Iowa, last week for a nationwide competition. He didn't make the trip alone, though.
His K-9 partner, Kilo, was also along for the ride. The two competed against 68 other teams at the annual Dogs for Law Enforcement seminar.
Kilo and Deputy Milbourn placed third in the patrol dog competition - and fourth in the narcotics competition.
Three-year-old Kilo has been with the department for around two years.