Parke County custodian faces charges after theft

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A school custodian is facing charges after police say the person stole something belonging to a student.
A resource deputy at Park Heritage Middle School began the investigation over a week ago when a student reported their AirPods as stolen.
Officers determined that Clara Comer, 54, was responsible for the theft.
The Parke County Sheriff's Office says the AirPods were found at her house.
Comer was taken into custody but has since been released from the Parke County Jail.
News 10 has reached out to the school to see if comer is still employed there. We have not gotten a response