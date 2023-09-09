Parke Co. residents learn about the area's history at Cornbread Festival

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley event this weekend allowed visitors to come and see some of the area's history.
On Saturday, Parke County residents came out to Mansfield Village for the annual Cornbread Festival. Those who came saw live music, were able to shop from local vendors, and could even get a tour of historic Roller Mill from the Department of Natural Recourses.
One Indiana DNR member says he loves seeing members of the community come and learn about the history of the mill.
"It's pretty awesome. For people especially to see the history of the mill. It tells a really important story that I think a lot of people don't understand. It's how we went from an agrarian society to an industrialized society," said Ross Plotkin, with the DNR.
The event continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.