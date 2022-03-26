Paris woman killed after being run over in a Walmart parking lot

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A local woman is dead following a car versus pedestrian accident.
The Edgar County Coroner's office said it happened in Walmart's parking lot in Paris just before 11 a.m. Saturday.
The office says Teresa M. England, 66, of Paris was exiting Walmart while pushing a shopping cart back to her vehicle.
At the same time, Ellen Coolley, 73, of Brocton, Ill., was traveling south down one of parking lot lanes.
Coolley then proceeded to make a u-turn to park in one of the handicapped spots and ran over England, according to the coroner's press release.
England was pronounced dead on the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by the Paris Police Department and the Edgar County Coroner's office.