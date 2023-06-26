Paris Union School District 95's school board appoints Lorraine Bailey as interim superintendent, amid ongoing investigation

PARIS, IL. (WTHI) - We've told you before there is an ongoing investigation into Paris Union School District 95 Superintendent, Dr. Jeremy Larson.
The Illinois State Board of Education said a routine audit uncovered $3.24 million in misused school district money.
On Monday, school board president Kevin Knoepfel stated in a letter that none of the money is actually missing.
"Let me repeat that -- there were no actual funds missing, but they were not properly reported, and/or allocated for grant purposes," Knoepfel said.
He also stated that both Dr. Larson and administrative assistant Sally Keller have been placed on paid administrative leave - receiving the same pay as normal.
Originally, the board had until June 30 to submit a corrective action plan to the Illinois State Board of Education. The ISBE has since extended that deadline to July 15.
On Monday, the board appointed Lorraine Bailey as interim superintendent. She previously served as superintendent of Crestwood School in Paris. Bailey will serve in this role until the grant funding issues are resolved or corrected.
Meanwhile, Knoepfel says they are working on a response to the subpoena.
However, he says they do not have to release the entire federal subpoena in alignment with existing law.
"We understand this may be frustrating to the public. The board is committed to cooperating fully with the U.S. Attorney's Office in responding to the subpoena."
Knoepfel did not want an interview. He says this is a delicate situation.