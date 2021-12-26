Paris Union School District 95 awarded large grant to help prevent school violence

PARIS, IL. (WTHI) - With the rise of school violence nationwide -- the U.S. Department of Justice is donating funds to help one local school district combat it.
Paris Union School District 95 has been awarded a hefty federal grant to help prevent school violence.
The total is $278,802 over the span of three years.
The areas of focus with this grant will include mental health, community collaboration, and safety education.
On average, the administration team at Paris Union School District 95 has been bringing nearly $800,000 in competitive grant money per month.
This is thanks to their high level of community collaboration throughout the year.