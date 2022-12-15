Paris Union District 95 participates in "Safe2Help Illinois" program

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Paris Union District 95 is participating in a statewide safety program.
It's called "Safe-2-Help Illinois." The program provides a safe learning environment and resources for students, parents, and teachers.
The program offers a safe and confidential way for students to share information and help prevent safety concerns. That includes school violence, suicide threats, bullying, and other threats.
In the 2021-2022 school year, the most common reports received by "Safe2Help Illinois" have been bullying and suicide threats.
If there is no trusted adult present, the program has a 24/7 helpline, a free mobile app, and a website.
Depending on the concern, the tip will either go to local school officials or 911 call centers.
Superintendent Jeremy Larson of Paris 95 says the long-term goal of the program is to help promote a positive culture for these students.
"Our goal as a school district is to educate our students and help them to be productive citizens and give them the resource they need to move towards their future goals," said Larson.
To get the word out, district 95 is providing magnets, home flyers, posters, and hosting community communities.
He says it's one of many ways the school district is working to help students in need.
"We have multiple different programs through the Department of Justice, "Stopping School Violence," "Sand Hook Promise." We are working with the Department of Health on the adolescent health program. We have a variety of different programs," said Larson.
Larson says students have already started using the app to send in their concerns but says it's too early to tell about its efficiency.