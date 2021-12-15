Paris schools volunteer coach charged for sex crimes involving minors

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Paris schools have fired a volunteer coach who now faces charges related to crimes against minors.
John "JT" Johnson, 18, was booked into the Edgar County Jail on Sunday.
Online court records say he's charged with manufacturing harmful materials and enticing a child to remove clothes.
Also on Sunday, Paris Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson sent parents a letter.
He indicated a volunteer coach had been removed from all school duties following the allegations.
Dr. Larson confirmed the coach was Johnson.
We've learned Johnson posted a $1,000 bond and will be back in court on January 6. He has to avoid contact with any minors not related to him.