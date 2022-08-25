Paris man dead following mowing accident

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois, man has died after a farm-mowing accident.
The Edgar County coroner says it happened just after midnight Thursday morning in Chrisman.
Dispatchers received a 911 call from a dad saying his son, later identified as Joshua Blue, 24, was trapped under a mower.
Blue died at the scene.
Investigators said Blue left earlier to mow several properties the family maintained. When Blue didn't return home that night, his wife got ahold of his dad to let him know.
Blue's dad and brother started searching for him. They found him in rural Chrisman. Blue was reportedly mowing around a pond and rolled the mower on top of himself.
He died at the scene of the accident.