Paris, Ill. to cut the ribbon on a new landmark

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - An official ribbon cutting will be held later this spring on a new landmark in Paris, Illinois.
An Eiffel Tower has been built.
The tower was delivered to its home at the Kiwanis Park earlier this week.
Local artist John Chittick dedicated his creation to all those who have served in the Peace Corps. The Paris Chamber of Commerce helped to pay for the project.
It found a unique way to raise money.
"We funded it. We actually sold Parisopoly, which is similar to Monopoly games. And we sold those as a fundraiser to pay for it," Linda Lane from the Paris Chamber said.
Paris used to have another Eiffel Tower, but it was taken down several years ago.
The city hopes the sculpture will attract more tourists.