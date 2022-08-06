Paris, Ill., teen killed, another injured in Saturday morning crash

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A Paris teen is dead and another injured following a serious crash.
The Edgar County Coroner's Office said it happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Court Street.
The coroner said the teens were headed east on Madison Street when their vehicle failed to stop at the intersection with High Street and continued east onto Court Street.
That's when the driver lost control of the SUV.
Police said the SUV left the roadway and hit a curb and fire hydrant before rolling over and coming to a stop on the roadway.
Police said the driver, 16-year-old Brody Sanders, was ejected from the SUV.
He was transported to Paris' hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The passenger, 19-year-old Briar Blair, was transported to Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
He is in stable condition.
Sanders was a junior at Paris High School.
The school is planning to offer support services for families, students, faculty and friends at 5 p.m. Sunday at the PHS football stadium.