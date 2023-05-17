Paris High School gym floor fully restored

The seniors graduating from Paris High School in Illinois this Friday will be able to walk across the gym floor to receive their diplomas.
The gym floor, which was heavily damaged when a fire suppression line broke in late December of last year.
ServPro, the Paris Fire Department and maintenance workers responded to the mess on Christmas Day, but the flooding had caused damage to the flooring, electrical systems and other cables.
The school re-opened as scheduled on Jan. 4, but sporting events had to be rescheduled and relocated while the repairs were completed.