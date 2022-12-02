Paris High School drama presents 7 Brides 7 Brothers

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - If you're looking for some laughs and all-around family fun this weekend, you'll want to be sure to head on over to Paris High School.
The Paris fine arts department is presenting 7 Brides for 7 Brothers today and tomorrow.
It's the school's first production of the season.
45 Paris High School students will be cast members for the performance.
Paris High School drama director Tanner Laughlin says he and the students are excited to get the season started.
"It's an exciting time around Paris High School. It's right about the holiday season, this is kind of the kickoff for that for all of us here at the school. The kids are excited, great group, very very talented group of kids on the stage, and just ready to have a lot of fun," Laughlin said.
The performances will this Saturday at 2:00 and 7:00 pm central time.
Sunday there will be a performance at 2:00.
