Paris Community Hospital Chocolate Sale

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River from Elliston to Hazleton.

Wabash River from Montezuma to Mount Carmel.

.Ongoing and renewed flooding will continue or develop along
portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers over the
next 24 to 48 hours and beyond. River stages will rise again during
this time due to expected rainfall tonight into Monday. Minor
flooding is expected, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land.

Flooding on the lower portions of the White and Wabash Rivers may
last well into this week if not beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Monday morning by around 1100 AM
CST /1200 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From late Monday night to Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Sunday /8:30 PM EST Sunday/ the stage was 14.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall to 14.6 feet and then begin
rising early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above
flood stage early Tuesday morning to 18.5 feet early Thursday
morning. It will fall below flood stage Saturday morning to
11.0 feet and then begin rising Tuesday, March 15 then rise
again.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, south
central Indiana, southeast Indiana, southwest Indiana and west
central Indiana, including the following counties, in central
Indiana, Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson,
Marion, Morgan, Rush and Shelby. In east central Indiana, Henry
and Randolph. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence
and Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen, Putnam and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Paris Community Hospital Chocolate Sale

  • Updated
  • 0
NEWS 10

PARIS, IL (WTHI) - The Paris Community Hospital is hosting a two-day chocolate sale this week.

The sale will include 65 varieties of gourmet chocolates and other delicious snacks! This includes award-winning salsas, jams, jellies, and more!

You can check it out this Tuesday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 9. The hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Money raised will support the efforts of the PCH volunteers, who provide financial assistance to hospital projects and award scholarships to area students who are pursuing healthcare careers.

