Paris Community Hospital Chocolate Sale

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, south
central Indiana, southeast Indiana, southwest Indiana and west
central Indiana, including the following counties, in central
Indiana, Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson,
Marion, Morgan, Rush and Shelby. In east central Indiana, Henry
and Randolph. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence
and Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen, Putnam and Vigo.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&