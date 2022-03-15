Paris 95 Superintendent wins distinction award

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A local superintendent has received the Superintendent of Distinction award.
Dr. Jeremy Larson of Paris 95 Schools was nominated by his peers for the award.
Larson has received nearly $6 million in grants for the school district.
He also helped open the Brightside Academy for Special Needs Students.
Larson credits the distinction to the Paris community.
"It's truly an honor for me, because as I sit in a room full of superintendents, I look at phenomenal leaders that have been leading their communities, and have been leading it through a hard time," said Larson.
Larson says he has also led Paris 95 schools to the top 4% of science scores in the state, despite having a 65% poverty rate.