Paris 95 Superintendent wins distinction award

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Montezuma to Mount Carmel.

White River from Edwardsport to Hazleton.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the White and
Wabash Rivers due to rainfall the weekend before last. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash is between Vincennes
and Mount Carmel. The crest on the White is near Petersburg and
Hazleton. The last of the flooding on the lower reaches of the
Wabash and White Rivers is expected to end late Friday into early
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Tuesday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Flood waters begin to enter the two breaks
in the Honey Creek Levee maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  These two breaks occurred during the April 2013
flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 16.8
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 18.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.0 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Montezuma to Mount Carmel.

White River from Edwardsport to Hazleton.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the White and
Wabash Rivers due to rainfall the weekend before last. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash is between Vincennes
and Mount Carmel. The crest on the White is near Petersburg and
Hazleton. The last of the flooding on the lower reaches of the
Wabash and White Rivers is expected to end late Friday into early
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Tuesday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Monday was 16.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Paris 95 Superintendent wins distinction award

  • Updated
  • 0
Paris 95
Quick, Allanee

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A local superintendent has received the Superintendent of Distinction award.

Dr. Jeremy Larson of Paris 95 Schools was nominated by his peers for the award.

Larson has received nearly $6 million in grants for the school district.

He also helped open the Brightside Academy for Special Needs Students.

Larson credits the distinction to the Paris community.

"It's truly an honor for me, because as I sit in a room full of superintendents, I look at phenomenal leaders that have been leading their communities, and have been leading it through a hard time," said Larson.

Larson says he has also led Paris 95 schools to the top 4% of science scores in the state, despite having a 65% poverty rate.

Recommended for you