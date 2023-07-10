Paris 95 Schools interim superintendent talks corrective action plan for grant funding issues

PARIS, IL. (WTHI) - Paris Union School District 95 held a board meeting on Monday. The meeting was business as usual -- except there was one new face who joined the board at the table.
Lorraine Bailey is acting as interim superintendent. Dr. Jeremy Larson is on paid administrative leave until further notice.
This, following an investigation into $3.24 million in misused school district grant money.
A routine audit of the Paris 95 School District identified millions in unallowable expenditures and unallowable salaries.
On Monday, Bailey made her first appearance as interim superintendent at the board's regular meeting.
She provided a brief update on the corrective action plan. This plan is set in place to resolve the current grant funding issues.
"The plan is basically done. I have a few questions that I have asked the state board before we do our final submission," interim superintendent Lorraine Bailey said.
Bailey says the Illinois State Board of Education has yet to get back to her with answers.
The plan is due this Saturday.
However, "He did tell me at ISBE, if we needed an extension they would give us one. I told them my hope was that we wouldn't need that," Bailey said.
News 10 asked for an interview with Bailey to further talk about the action plan, and what her goals were for the district, but she declined.
We will continue to follow this investigation.