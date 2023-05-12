Parents of daughter killed at Lyford Y to hold fundraiser, honoring Emily Herzog 8 years later

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday will mark eight years since 19-year-old Emily Herzog was killed at the Lyford Y intersection in Parke County.
That's the intersection of US-41 and State Road 163.
Now, her family is raising money for her scholarship fund in their first public fundraiser.
Near the eighth anniversary of Emily Herzog's death, her family is asking you to come out here, fill the lot behind the Bridgeton school and celebrate a life well-lived.
Nearly a decade ago, the Herzog family's lives were turned upside down when they lost their daughter.
Emily's parents say it's been an ongoing battle to continue on without their daughter's beaming personality.
"Emily was the type of girl that was like a butterfly. She went around from one person to another, and she always made friends with anybody and everybody," Steve Herzog, Emily's father said.
The Herzogs knew they wanted to do something to honor Emily's kindness.
So, they decided to set up a scholarship in her name in 2016.
They say doing this was a way to turn their grief into something conducive for good, something that will keep the memory of Emily going for years to come.
"We wanted to turn something with a negative light and turn it into something positive. Like you say, turn something that was a tragedy, into a triumph," Allison Herzog, Emily's mother said.
The Herzogs will be raising money for Emily's scholarship with a benefit ride from The Eagles in Terre Haute to the Bridgeton school.
That's happening June 10th.
After the ride, there will be food, drinks, and music as family, friends, and members of the community come together.
"A lot of her classmates will be able to see each other, too, while they're here. So, some of them have bikes, some of them have side-by-side buggies, and some of them will be able to get together and see each other," Allison said.
The Herzogs say it was a mix of grief and the pandemic that prevented them from doing something like this before.
But now, they're ready to make it happen.
"She always wanted to have a big venue like this where her friends could come out and could socialize," Steve said.
Food, bands, a silent auction and a cruise-in will be held at the event.
The family asks you to bring a lawn chair and cash, as there will be no credit card availability.
The money goes to the scholarship fund for Herzog.
Emily's parents hope to get help with the event.
"We need some volunteers, it's what we need to help out. I'm sure we don't have enough already, so if Emily's friends are out there and feel the need to come out and help, we would appreciate it," Steve said.
If you'd like to help out with the benefit, call 812-990-3405.