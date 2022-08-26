Parents make breakfast for Vincennes Lincoln Alice football team

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents of the Vincennes Lincoln Alice Football team and members of the community are coming together to ensure its players are well fed and motivated before each game.
As the sun rose on Friday morning and people began their journey to work, Lincoln Alice football players met at Bethany Christian Church in Vincennes for breakfast.
The breakfast was a simple gesture from parents and community members to show the players their support.
"We have a great community here, and they love the kids," said football parent Jill Hunt. "That's why we're doing it; because we love the kids."
Not only did team members enjoy some morning grub, they also got the opportunity to bond and get to know each other off of the field.
"Everybody is excited for the breakfast. We've been talking about it all week. It's really a team bonding moment, and it's great to have everyone here in one spot," said Lincoln Alice Left Guard Kaiser Beaman.
Quarterback Zander Hunt said he and his teammates are grateful for the support.
"We really appreciate all of the parents putting this together and getting us ready for the game."