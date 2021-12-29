Parents fight to keep Meadows Elementary open after discussion of closure

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- After hearing the Vigo County School Corporation's plans to close Meadows Elementary School, many parents of students and parent-teacher organization members are fighting to keep the school open.
The school corporation says the low enrollment of about 200 kids and the condition of the building have led them to consider closing the school.
PTO members are encouraging the corporation to redistrict to help balance school capacities. The corporation plans to repurpose the school and guarantee the current staff employment within the corporation.
PTO members are curious as to how this will save any money. PTO treasurer, Angela Tanner, says Meadows should stay open to relieve some other local schools that are at capacity.
"They can't get the classes through. They're overcrowded. We need to look at redistricting," says Tanner.
PTO president, Jenny Mueller, voices her concern for local homes' property values decreasing.
"We spoke with one of our neighbors who said they had their house without the neighborhood school right across the street, the property value dropped by 20 percent," says Mueller.
Tanner says pre-COVID data shows the school was predicted to have an increase in enrollment in the coming years. Parent and PTO members hope to have an answer to their questions and voice their concerns at a listening session conducted by the school corporation on January 5 at 6:30 P.M.
The Vigo County School Corporation's final vote to close the school will be on January 10.
As of right now, there are no concrete plans on what the building will be used for if the school closes.