Parents fight to keep Meadows Elementary open after discussion of closure

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Elliston down to Petersburg.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.
.Widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals since Christmas Eve will
continue to lead to rising river levels across much of the region
over the next 24-48 hrs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY,
JANUARY 06...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, January 06.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Wednesday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, January 06.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 19.1 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY,
JANUARY 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday, January 07.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday, January 06.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Parents fight to keep Meadows Elementary open after discussion of closure

Parents fight to keep Meadows Elementary open after discussion of closure

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- After hearing the Vigo County School Corporation's plans to close Meadows Elementary School, many parents of students and parent-teacher organization members are fighting to keep the school open.

Do you think the school corporation should keep Meadows school or drop it?

You voted:

The school corporation says the low enrollment of about 200 kids and the condition of the building have led them to consider closing the school.

Meadows Elementary School moves to remote learning

PTO members are encouraging the corporation to redistrict to help balance school capacities. The corporation plans to repurpose the school and guarantee the current staff employment within the corporation.

PTO members are curious as to how this will save any money. PTO treasurer, Angela Tanner, says Meadows should stay open to relieve some other local schools that are at capacity.

"They can't get the classes through. They're overcrowded. We need to look at redistricting," says Tanner.

PTO president, Jenny Mueller, voices her concern for local homes' property values decreasing.

"We spoke with one of our neighbors who said they had their house without the neighborhood school right across the street, the property value dropped by 20 percent," says Mueller.

Tanner says pre-COVID data shows the school was predicted to have an increase in enrollment in the coming years. Parent and PTO members hope to have an answer to their questions and voice their concerns at a listening session conducted by the school corporation on January 5 at 6:30 P.M.

The Vigo County School Corporation's final vote to close the school will be on January 10.

As of right now, there are no concrete plans on what the building will be used for if the school closes.

