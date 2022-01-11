Parents claim lack of transparency and possibly the violation of the Open Door Law from the VCSC during Meadows decision

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Supporters of Meadows Elementary are demanding transparency from the Vigo County school board.
That's as some parents claim they've been left in the dark.
On Monday night, the Vigo County School Corporation made the decision to close Meadows Elementary School in a five to two vote.
That means at the end of the school year - students and staff at Meadows will relocate to other elementary schools within the district.
Some parents aren't happy with it, but the school corporation hopes the attitude will change.
Transparency Concerns
Many parents spoke up during the meeting, expressing concerns regarding the school's repurposing, with many parents saying the corporation wasn't transparent.
Some parents say the board did not prove the projected savings.
Parents told us they are upset they haven't seen data to prove closing the school would save money.
They would like to see projected savings from closing the school and repurposing it for a different use.
"To have school board members who are completely okay with that kind of transparency, not being made public even though they ran on a platform of more transparency shows this community how much integrity they lack," parent Angela Tanner said.
The Open Door Law
Some parents also believe the consolidation committee violated Indiana's Open Door Law.
The law says anytime a majority of a governing body takes action on public business, it has to be open to the public - with a 48-hour notice.
Indiana's Public Access Counselor, Luke Britt, offered an informal opinion based on information from the community members.
He says the committee seems to be an off-shoot of the board. In that case, he said the meetings should have been open to the public.
"If they met as a majority, it's a trigger, and if they did not have those meetings open to the public - and to my understanding, they did not, it would be a violation of the law," Luke Britt said.
Again, this is an informal opinion and isn't legally binding.
Parents said they reached out to Britt for a formal opinion after Monday's decision. That decision would involve research meeting minutes and other records.
Britt says if the school board has documentation of future savings, they need to show the public - or it violates the law.
"If those projections are on a documented forecast, yes. If not...if it's just speculative and the document doesn't exist - they don't have to provide anything," Britt said.
School Corporation response
We did reach out to the Vigo County School Corporation to get any financial projections for the Meadows project.
As of now, we have not received a response about those specific projections. The interim spokesperson provided information about the last two elementary consolidations.
