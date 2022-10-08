Parade kicks off Fire Prevention Week in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Did you know the United States has the highest number of people killed by fires each year? That's according to the Fire Equipment Manufacturers'' Association.
Now one local fire department is bringing awareness and helping keep your family safe through a special event.
On Saturday, the Sugar Creek Fire Department along with several other local fire departments came together for a Fire Prevention Parade.
People of all ages came to learn important fire safety tips and got to learn from firefighters themselves. This is all to kick-off fire prevention week.
Organizers say it's important to get the community together for a time of both education and fun!
"The whole month of October, we spend the first week really trying to get as much exposure to the elementary, middle, and even into the high schools to try and start early and get the education flowing then," Sam McClain, a captain at the Sugar Creek Fire Department, said. "If we can get that education started early, then we don't have to worry about that in the long run."
Fire prevention week officially begins Sunday, October 9 and will last until next Saturday.