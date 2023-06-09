Pantheon Theatre in Vincennes one step closer to painting Red Skelton mural

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A mural that celebrates the Red Skelton era of The Pantheon is now one step closer to being painted.
Lothian Skelton, Red's wife, donated $25,000 to the Pantheon Theatre.
The mural will be painted on the wall behind the stage.
Lothian told News 10 that the Pantheon Theatre meant a lot to Red.
"The Pantheon Theatre was where he started and where he got his inspiration to go ahead and make people laugh and it was very important in his life."
Work on the mural is expected to begin this October.
The mural is being painted by artist Randy Hedden.
"Randy is painting the panels in Arizona. He will be bringing those and putting them on the wall. If you notice, the wall isn't that smooth. So these panels will allow it to be a smooth mural," said Helen Seirp with The Pantheon Theatre.
Along with Red, the mural will feature other famous entertainers such as Ed Wynn and other movie stars and performers from Red’s entertainment days.
"I was able to meet a lot of these people when I was a child, a teen, or a younger adult. It's very important to me because these are very important people," said Lothian.
Lothian said she plans on returning to Vincennes once the mural is completed.
Donations are still being accepted for the mural.
If you are interested in donating to The Pantheon Theatre, you can do so by calling 812-886-1146.