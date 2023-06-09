 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Saturday for all Indiana counties...

Smoke, fine particulate, and possibly ozone levels are expected
to be in the Yellow or Orange levels, meaning moderate to
potentially Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Pantheon Theatre in Vincennes one step closer to painting Red Skelton mural

Lothian Skelton Mural

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A mural that celebrates the Red Skelton era of The Pantheon is now one step closer to being painted.

Lothian Skelton, Red's wife, donated $25,000 to the Pantheon Theatre.

The mural will be painted on the wall behind the stage.

Mural

Lothian told News 10 that the Pantheon Theatre meant a lot to Red.

"The Pantheon Theatre was where he started and where he got his inspiration to go ahead and make people laugh and it was very important in his life."

Work on the mural is expected to begin this October.

The mural is being painted by artist Randy Hedden.

"Randy is painting the panels in Arizona. He will be bringing those and putting them on the wall. If you notice, the wall isn't that smooth. So these panels will allow it to be a smooth mural," said Helen Seirp with The Pantheon Theatre.

Along with Red, the mural will feature other famous entertainers such as Ed Wynn and other movie stars and performers from Red’s entertainment days.

"I was able to meet a lot of these people when I was a child, a teen, or a younger adult. It's very important to me because these are very important people," said Lothian.

Lothian said she plans on returning to Vincennes once the mural is completed.

Donations are still being accepted for the mural.

If you are interested in donating to The Pantheon Theatre, you can do so by calling 812-886-1146.

