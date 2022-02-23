Pantene and Stubb's will be sold in reusable containers at some Kroger stores

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Youngs Creek, East Fork White River, Driftwood River, Tippecanoe
River, Mississinewa River, Wabash River.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wildcat Creek, Wabash River.


.Elevated river  and creek levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch
and a half last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed
precipitation event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep
or redevelop mostly minor river flooding along area waterways.
Moderate flooding may be possible on the lower White and lower
Wabash, depending on how much precipitation comes with the next
system.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around
1230 PM EST /1130 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 15.4 feet Thursday,
March 3.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Wednesday was 23.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.3 feet
Saturday, March 05.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White River at Elliston.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and
Bloomfield begins to flood.  County Road 175 south of Bloomfield
floods.  County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson
Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W
between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157
S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR
260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected
by high water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday, March 04.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday /11:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Wednesday /11:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Thursday, March 03.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Pantene and Stubb's will be sold in reusable containers at some Kroger stores

  • 0

If you walk into one of 25 Fred Meyer stores in the Portland area this week, you'll find something unusual.

Gathered together at the end of an aisle will be an eclectic assortment of about 20 products, including shampoo and dish soap, barbecue sauce, granola and more. The items are made by well-known consumer brands like Pantene, Seventh Generation, Stubb's and Nature's Path.

But instead of their usual packaging, these products come in glass, aluminum or heavy-duty plastic. And after you buy them, you have to bring those packages back.

The items are part of a new partnership between Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer grocery stores, and Loop, a platform that partners with brands and retailers to sell mainstream products in reusable packages.

As consumers become increasingly concerned about plastic pollution and sustainability, companies are ramping up their environmental pledges. Moving from disposable to reusable packaging could help prevent more waste from piling up in landfills. But before they go all-in on such initiatives, retailers want to know if customers will buy into that solution, which requires them to fundamentally change their behaviors and spend more.

A test like this can help. "We're eager to understand [consumer] adoption," said Lisa Zwack, Kroger's head of sustainability. "Is it truly something that they're interested in? What makes it palatable to them?"

Here's how it works: Customers who buy the Loop products have to pay for the product, as well as a refundable deposit for the packaging which varies from product to product and can reach up to about $10. Once they've used up the soap or the shampoo or eaten the food, they return the empty container to a bin at a participating store, and get their deposit back.

Loop products will be available at those 25 Fred Meyer locations starting Wednesday. "We anticipate the initial pilot being around six months and then from there, we will determine what any next steps or expansion would look like," Zwack said.

Prices for Loop items are "generally a bit higher than a conventional item," she added, even before the deposit, because they're more niche and therefore costlier to produce, among other reasons.

A slow expansion

Loop launched in 2019 as a global partnership that includes some of the world's largest consumer goods companies. It was founded by Tom Szaky, CEO of the recycling company TerraCycle.

The platform started as an online store where customers could choose from an array of products in reusable containers, have them delivered to their homes, and send the empties back in a special tote. There, too, they had to pay a refundable deposit for each product. Loop worked with companies from Mondelēz to Nestlé to develop reusable packages for their products, and coordinated the logistics from shipments to cleaning.

The service, Szaky said, was always meant as something of a test — the real goal is to make reusable packaging as widely available and convenient as possible. Buying items in mainstream retail stores, rather than on a dedicated site, is a step forward.

Loop has closed its online store now that its products are beginning to make their way into retailers across the world, including Carrefour in France, Aeon in Japan, and Tesco in the United Kingdom. Kroger is Loop's first retail partner In the United States.

Reuse initiatives stalled during the pandemic, when companies suspended programs that let people bring their own containers and focused on individually packaged products. Loop felt the impact, as the pandemic snarled supply chains and delayed its launches with companies that sidelined innovation projects to focus on stabilizing their core offerings, Szaky said.

Loop is encouraged by how things are going now, even if its progress is moving slowly. Those international retailers are adding Loop products to more of their stores, although they're still not widely available. Retailers like Walgreens are planning to start selling Loop products this year, Szaky added.

