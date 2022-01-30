 Skip to main content
Pancakes for the Pool Fundraiser in Sullivan

Pancakes for the Pool Fundraiser

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley county is serving up breakfast and smiles all in support of a big community project!

On Sunday, the city of Sullivan came together for "Pancakes for the Pool." Folks from across the valley enjoyed a delicious meal over at Kat a Korner Diner.

This is all part of an ongoing fundraiser to raise money for the revitalization of the Sullivan City Pool. Since the start of the "Splash Sullivan" campaign last spring, it has raised more than $112,000. Now, Sunday's fundraiser is contributing even more to the revitalization efforts.

If you missed out on the event but still would like to contribute to the fund, click here. 