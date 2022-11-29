Pancakes at the park are back for the first time since the pandemic started

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County park is bringing back a tasty tradition.
The Vigo County Parks and recreation's pancake breakfast is making a return.
This is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Visitors will be able to enjoy pancakes with locally made maple syrup.
There will also be a tour through the maple trail at Prarie Creek Park. Organizers hope to provide good food and education.
"The goal is to really push an educational forum where we can educate people about the maple syrup production process," Sean Sluyter the department's natural resource programmer, said.
The breakfast is next year, on February 18.