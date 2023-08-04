Palestine, Illinois mayor breaks tie with a 'yes' in vote to approve a new cannabis dispensary

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - Since the sale and use of cannabis became legal in Illinois in 2020, dispensaries have been popping up. According to Illinois.gov, there are currently 113 dispensaries in the state.
In a town of only around 1,300 people and a few locally-owned businesses, most would be shocked to see or even hear of a cannabis dispensary coming to Palestine.
"I was honestly surprised that they would come to a small town like this - that they were interested in something like that here," said Josh Matheney, Palestine resident. "But I know a lot of people who enjoy it."
But now, with city approval, folks in Palestine, Illinois can expect to see one very soon. And it seems to have sparked conversation.
"A lot of people showed up whether they thought in support for or against," said Brian Nethery, village trustee.
The Board of Trustees for the Village of Palestine held a meeting to vote on the dispensary on Thrursday. It was voted on with 3 'yes's' and 3 'no's'. Palestine mayor, Bob Byrley, voted 'yes' to break the tie.
The new dispensary is planned to go here in between the Dollar General and Casey's at the corner of Porter and North Washington Street. This plot has already been purchased and now the process of getting licensed begins.
And with a Main Street full of locally owned businesses, Nethery and other community members, believe the dispensary will help the village out immensely.
"This was a decision made by us to help our community, not to hurt our community. We need revenue. Look at our main street - how it needs paved. These dispensaries have brought a lot of foot-traffic as well into these communities," said Nethery.
As of now, there is no set date for demolition and construction on the site.