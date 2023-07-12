Palestine, Illinois man arrested after allegedly hitting a child with a car, driving away from the scene

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - 56-year-old Denzil Zimmerman of Palestine faces charges after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident after hitting a child with a car Tuesday.
Crawford County Deputies were called-in to the scene at 8:43 P.M.
LaMotte Fire Department, United Lifecare Ambulance, Palestine Police, and the Illinois State Police responded as well.
After an investigation, the Sheriff's Office arrested Zimmerman for Leaving the Scene of an Accident, a Class 4 Felony, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Zimmerman was sent to the Crawford County Jail where he remains in custody.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Crawford County Coroner are investigating the situation.
The well-being of the child is unknown at this time.