 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pair of ISU alums donate $1.5 million to on-campus cancer research center

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAITE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University alums are helping to fund cancer research at the university.

Rich and Robin Porter donated over $1.5 million to the on-campus research center bearing their name.

The money will also help fund graduate-level nursing students' scholarships and support the Sycamore track and field team.

The donation was made through i-s-u's latest "be so bold" fundraising campaign.

The university has a goal of raising $100 million. It has currently raised 62 percent of that goal.

Recommended for you