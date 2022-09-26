Pair of ISU alums donate $1.5 million to on-campus cancer research center

TERRE HAITE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University alums are helping to fund cancer research at the university.
Rich and Robin Porter donated over $1.5 million to the on-campus research center bearing their name.
The money will also help fund graduate-level nursing students' scholarships and support the Sycamore track and field team.
The donation was made through i-s-u's latest "be so bold" fundraising campaign.
The university has a goal of raising $100 million. It has currently raised 62 percent of that goal.