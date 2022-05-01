Paint the Town Pink carnation sales aim to raise awareness for breast cancer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is painting the town pink for Mother's Day!
You may have noticed the big pink ribbon driving through downtown Terre Haute on Sunday. It's all to help raise awareness for breast cancer!
The Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivor Organization sponsors a carnation sale every year -- it is called "Paint the Town Pink."
Proceeds from the flower sales go towards breast cancer prevention and care packages.
The money raised provides mammograms for under-insured or uninsured women, gasoline cards to get to-and-from appointments, free wigs, a coping kit, and more.
One breast cancer survivor says early detection is key, and not just for women.
"Men have to be careful too because more and more men are being diagnosed with breast cancer. People don't think of it that way, but it's happening," Nancy Buck said.
The carnation sale starts this Friday, May 6th.
List of locations:
- WTHI-TV -Carnations will be sold in front of the station beginning at 6:30 a.m. until all are sold.
- Baesler's, Meadows Shopping Center MCL and Ace Hardware, Big Lots (North Plaza Shopping Center) Union Hospital Lobby, Main Entrance at Haute City Center Shopping Mall, West side of the new Terre Haute Convention Center, First Farmers Bank & Trust at Honey Creek and at St. Rd. 46 locations, and in Brazil, at 1519 East National beginning at 10:00 am until sold out.
Sale details:
- Delivery is available for orders $25.00 or more to one location.
- Carnation arrangements in vases, corsages and small carnation bowls will also be available for purchase.
- Advance orders can be made by calling (812)249-2951 by April 29.
- Orders should specify name (individual, business or group) address, daytime phone number, number of carnations, total cost and the preferred location for pickup or delivery.