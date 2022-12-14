Pace Community Action Agency, Inc. announces new hours for next year

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Pace Community Action Agency, Inc. has announced new hours of operation for 2023.
Customer service hours for the organization will be 8 a.m. and until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed on Fridays. The change will allow flexibility for staff scheduling, as many employees will have a 4-day workweek.
Dr. Bertha Proctor, Pace CEO said, “Research is telling us that many staff in all industries are experiencing burnout which could negatively impact the individual and the customers served. Our new hours will allow staff additional time outside of work for rejuvenation to continue providing excellent customer service.”
PACE assures customers that the new hours will not reduce services, or the number of customers served. The organization says its website and social media sites are available 24/7 with answers to many questions and applications for services.