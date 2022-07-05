 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 or slightly higher are
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extent of the dangerous heat remains
somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms.
This dangerous heat may continue into Thursday as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Owner of local food truck working to rebuild after weekend vandalism

  Updated
  • 0
Food truck
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One business is trying to pick up the pieces after its food truck was vandalized over the weekend.

Anna's Hands Food Truck is located on 25th street in the parking lot of Recharge Church.

The owner says a friend alerted her Saturday morning that something looked off with her truck.

Shannon Shouse-Hart says that when she got there, she was shocked at what she saw.

The inside was trashed, a cabinet was broken, cooking grease was poured out, propane gas was released, a window was busted out, a panel was removed from under the seat and the truck now needs a new AC unit.

The owner says community and business members across the Wabash Valley have reached out and are helping them get back on their feet.

"I do think more good has come out of this than bad, and I feel like I've made connections and built relationships that probably wouldn't have been built, and I want to keep on building on those, and also, I want to be a blessing to someone else eventually," Shouse-Hart said.

Police are still looking for who did it. If you would like to lend a helping hand with funds, click here.

