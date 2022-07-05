Owner of local food truck working to rebuild after weekend vandalism

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One business is trying to pick up the pieces after its food truck was vandalized over the weekend.
Anna's Hands Food Truck is located on 25th street in the parking lot of Recharge Church.
The owner says a friend alerted her Saturday morning that something looked off with her truck.
Shannon Shouse-Hart says that when she got there, she was shocked at what she saw.
The inside was trashed, a cabinet was broken, cooking grease was poured out, propane gas was released, a window was busted out, a panel was removed from under the seat and the truck now needs a new AC unit.
The owner says community and business members across the Wabash Valley have reached out and are helping them get back on their feet.
"I do think more good has come out of this than bad, and I feel like I've made connections and built relationships that probably wouldn't have been built, and I want to keep on building on those, and also, I want to be a blessing to someone else eventually," Shouse-Hart said.
Police are still looking for who did it. If you would like to lend a helping hand with funds, click here.