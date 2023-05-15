Owen County disaster recovery center reopens to aid Tornado-Stricken Community in Long-Term Relief Efforts

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recovery from the EF-3 tornado that hit the Wabash Valley in March will be a long-term effort.
Residents and businesses will need all the help they can get.
That's why the disaster recovery center in Owen County will be opening again. The center will have experts from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
They will be there to answer questions, provide referrals, and help with FEMA applications.
It's open Monday thru Wednesday. Center hours are 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., but on Wednesday, it closes an hour early at 5:00 p.m.
That's at the Spencer Owen Administration Building. The deadline to apply for federal assistance is June 14.